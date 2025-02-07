France has firmly dismissed Russian claims that its refusal to grant visas to two Russian journalists was retaliatory. The move has been described by the Kremlin as discriminatory, sparking diplomatic tensions. However, Paris is reconsidering its accreditation policy for legitimate Russian journalists based in France.

This dispute arose after Russia failed to renew the accreditation for Benjamin Quenelle, a correspondent for Le Monde in Moscow. Official sources cited France's decision not to give a visa to a Russian journalist as the reason behind this action.

The French foreign ministry has expressed concern over press freedoms in Russia, noting that these visa conflicts pose significant barriers to journalistic work, particularly when freedom of information is already heavily compromised in the Russian Federation.

