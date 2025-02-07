Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Over Phone Tapping Allegations

On Friday, the Rajasthan Assembly was thrown into disarray as Opposition Congress MLAs protested vehemently against allegations made by Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena that his phone calls were intercepted. The situation escalated when Meena accused the Chief Minister of being behind the phone tapping, prompting demands for his resignation.

Despite the adjournment of the assembly three times, the uproar continued as Congress MLAs, donned with black bands, disrupted proceedings with slogans. They were adamant that the Chief Minister provide a satisfactory explanation to the accusations before any legislative business would move forward.

Outside the assembly, leaders like Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasra reiterated their demands for accountability, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasized the severity of a cabinet minister making such allegations. The session was ultimately adjourned until further discussions could take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)