Chief Minister Blasts Opposition: Commitment to Farmers and Development in Focus

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, BJD and Congress, for allegedly disrupting Assembly proceedings over paddy procurement issues, warning that creating hindrances for farmers would invite severe repercussions. Majhi accused the opposition of prioritizing chaos over constructive conversation.

Highlighting the administration's commitment, Majhi outlined measures taken for farmers, including higher paddy prices and increased procurement. He criticized the former BJD leadership for their lack of agricultural infrastructure development, pledging ongoing support and infrastructure upgrades for farmers while calling for transparency and accountability.

Majhi emphasized the BJP's forward-looking vision for Odisha, urging opposition members to engage in meaningful debate to boost the state's welfare. Reaffirming his dedication to fulfilling promises made to the public, Majhi concluded his address by inviting collaboration from all parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)