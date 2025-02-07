Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Supports Rahul Gandhi's Claims on Maharashtra Poll Irregularities

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, backed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election irregularities in Maharashtra, questioning BJP's victory. He challenged Eknath Shinde to poach Shiv Sena members without government aid. Gandhi demanded voter list transparency, hinting legal action otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), gave his endorsement to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertions about electoral discrepancies in the Maharashtra elections.

Speaking at a party event, Thackeray amplified claims about the BJP's victory, labeling it as questionable and noted the delay in appointing a chief minister.

He further challenged Eknath Shinde to recruit Shiv Sena members without utilizing official mechanisms, while Rahul Gandhi pointed to unexplained voter list changes, suggesting legal steps might follow if transparency isn't provided by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

