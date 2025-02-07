Left Menu

Concern Over Engineer Rashid's Health Amid Hunger Strike

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, voiced his worry over the deteriorating health of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is on an indefinite hunger strike. Rashid was hospitalized as his health worsened due to his protest against being barred from attending Parliament.

Updated: 07-02-2025 22:06 IST
  India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed his concern for the well-being of Baramulla Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, who is on an indefinite hunger strike.

Abdullah shared his distress on social media, noting that Engineer Rashid needed to be shifted to a hospital, emphasizing the necessity for authorities to ensure his health does not worsen while the court considers his bail plea.

Rashid's hospitalization follows reports of his deteriorating health condition, which has been impacted by his ongoing protest since January 31. He commenced his hunger strike after being prohibited from attending the Parliament session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

