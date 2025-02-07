Thackeray Dares Shinde in Maharashtra Shiv Sena Showdown
Uddhav Thackeray challenges Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to poach Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs as rumors circulate. Despite claims of defections, eight MPs reaffirm their loyalty to Thackeray's faction. Tensions mount as Shinde's leadership attracts increasing support, sparking a showdown in Maharashtra's political landscape.
In a bold move amid intensifying political dynamics in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has dared Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to poach members of his faction. This challenge emerged as speculations swirled about potential defections to Shinde's leadership, yet eight parliamentarians firmly denied any plans to leave Thackeray's side.
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant fueled the rumors by suggesting that several opposition figures from Shiv Sena (UBT) were poised to join forces with Shinde's camp incrementally. 'The growing appeal of Shinde's leadership is undeniable,' remarked Samant, crediting the Deputy CM's sensitivity and effective governance as key factors drawing in support.
Responding to the speculations, Thackeray refuted Shinde's alleged strategies, challenging the Deputy CM to attempt enticing a single party worker without leveraging governmental influences. Meanwhile, the ongoing rivalry between the factions underscores the shifting political landscape following the BJP-led Mahayuti's ascension to power, having sidelined the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.
