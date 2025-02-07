Trump Weighs U.S. Steel Buyout by Japan's Nippon Steel Amid Political Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating a $14.9 billion buyout of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel despite previously opposing the deal. Political tension surrounds the potential merger, affecting U.S. Steel's stock and drawing attention from both Trump and Biden, along with labor union opposition.
Amidst growing political tension, U.S. President Donald Trump is deliberating the completion of a $14.9 billion buyout of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, CBS News reports.
Trump, however, firmly stated on Friday that he is yet to change his stance against the acquisition. While speaking in the Oval Office alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump remarked that discussions would continue, hinting at forthcoming updates.
Should Trump endorse the deal, it would mark a significant reversal from his 2024 campaign stance when he vocally opposed such foreign buyouts. The proposed merger, blocked last month by former President Joe Biden, remains contentious, impacting U.S. Steel's stock value and drawing union opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
