Trump and Ishiba Discuss Trade and Security Amid Global Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House to discuss strategies for cutting the trade deficit with Tokyo amidst ongoing global trade tensions. Trump emphasized the importance of fairness in these economic relationships, while Ishiba reiterated Japan's commitment to U.S. investments.

The discussions also ventured into security topics, with North Korea and China featuring prominently. Both leaders expressed a desire to maintain cooperation on defense equipment and technology, while Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on various nations, which may strain existing alliances.

Further conversations included cybersecurity, space technology, and artificial intelligence as realms for potential collaboration. Amid tensions between the U.S. and China, Japan hopes to balance its economic interests while aligning strategically with Trump's administration on regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)