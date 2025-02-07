Left Menu

PTI Chooses Swabi for Anniversary Rally Amid Political Tensions

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has planned a major rally in Swabi on February 8 to mark the anniversary of last year's general election. Amid security concerns, the rally will replace a previously planned event in Lahore, with strict measures enforced elsewhere to maintain public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's PTI party, led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced a significant rally in Swabi city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on February 8. The event marks the first anniversary of last year's general election, relocating from the initially intended venue in Lahore, Punjab, following security concerns cited by authorities.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza denied permission for the Lahore event, citing multiple city events requiring extensive security. As a response, the PTI urged nationwide supporters to convene in Swabi, emphasizing peaceful participation through rallies at local and district levels.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub designated February 8 as 'Black Day', highlighting alleged vote manipulation. He called PTI supporters to Swabi, with provincial officials instructed to avoid political gatherings, and Punjab enforcing Section 144 to ban protests and maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

