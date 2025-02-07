PTI Chooses Swabi for Anniversary Rally Amid Political Tensions

Pakistan's PTI party, led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced a significant rally in Swabi city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on February 8. The event marks the first anniversary of last year's general election, relocating from the initially intended venue in Lahore, Punjab, following security concerns cited by authorities.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza denied permission for the Lahore event, citing multiple city events requiring extensive security. As a response, the PTI urged nationwide supporters to convene in Swabi, emphasizing peaceful participation through rallies at local and district levels.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub designated February 8 as 'Black Day', highlighting alleged vote manipulation. He called PTI supporters to Swabi, with provincial officials instructed to avoid political gatherings, and Punjab enforcing Section 144 to ban protests and maintain order.

