Sweden's Gun Law Reforms Follow Tragic Shooting

In response to the deadliest mass shooting at a school in Orebro, Sweden's right-wing government aims to tighten gun laws and ban AR-15 rifles so as to prevent future occurrences. Rickard Andersson, the identified shooter, legally possessed the rifles. The tragedy has sparked national debate about gun control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting at Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, the government is moving swiftly to tighten gun laws. The shooter, Rickard Andersson, was found with three licensed rifles after taking his own life, leaving ten victims, including himself, dead.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged the event has heightened fears among immigrant communities. The discussion has prompted legislative proposals aimed at tightening the gun licensing process and banning semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.

The attack has raised concerns about school security in Sweden, leading to proposals for increased surveillance. Police are still probing the personal history of Andersson, as Sweden grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

