Sweden's Gun Law Reforms Follow Tragic Shooting

In the aftermath of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting at Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, the government is moving swiftly to tighten gun laws. The shooter, Rickard Andersson, was found with three licensed rifles after taking his own life, leaving ten victims, including himself, dead.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged the event has heightened fears among immigrant communities. The discussion has prompted legislative proposals aimed at tightening the gun licensing process and banning semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15.

The attack has raised concerns about school security in Sweden, leading to proposals for increased surveillance. Police are still probing the personal history of Andersson, as Sweden grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)