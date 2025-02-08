Left Menu

UPDATE 2-US Senate Republicans unveil budget plan for Trump agenda

"The expectation is, we'll be marking up a budget early next week, potentially as early as Tuesday," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Friday. The two sides will need to resolve their differences to unlock a parliamentary tool allowing them to bypass Democratic opposition.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 03:13 IST
UPDATE 2-US Senate Republicans unveil budget plan for Trump agenda

U.S. Senate Republicans released a budget plan on Friday that would boost funding for President Donald Trump's border security, energy and military priorities, while cutting domestic spending and leaving the thornier issue of tax cuts until later this year. The plan would increase spending by $85 billion a year over four years for a total of about $340 billion, a sum that would be offset through spending cuts.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are working on their own budget plan that they aim to reveal this weekend. "The expectation is, we'll be marking up a budget early next week, potentially as early as Tuesday," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Friday.

The two sides will need to resolve their differences to unlock a parliamentary tool allowing them to bypass Democratic opposition. Republicans, who hold narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, have spent weeks trying to agree on a plan to cover the cost of extending the tax cuts - which the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says could add $5 trillion to $11 trillion to the U.S.'s existing $36 trillion in debt over the next decade.

Trump is due to have dinner with Senate Republicans on Friday and attend the Super Bowl with Johnson on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025