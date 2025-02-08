UPDATE 2-US Senate Republicans unveil budget plan for Trump agenda

U.S. Senate Republicans released a budget plan on Friday that would boost funding for President Donald Trump's border security, energy and military priorities, while cutting domestic spending and leaving the thornier issue of tax cuts until later this year. The plan would increase spending by $85 billion a year over four years for a total of about $340 billion, a sum that would be offset through spending cuts.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are working on their own budget plan that they aim to reveal this weekend. "The expectation is, we'll be marking up a budget early next week, potentially as early as Tuesday," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Friday.

The two sides will need to resolve their differences to unlock a parliamentary tool allowing them to bypass Democratic opposition. Republicans, who hold narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, have spent weeks trying to agree on a plan to cover the cost of extending the tax cuts - which the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says could add $5 trillion to $11 trillion to the U.S.'s existing $36 trillion in debt over the next decade.

Trump is due to have dinner with Senate Republicans on Friday and attend the Super Bowl with Johnson on Sunday.

