State Department lays out plans for $7 billion-plus arms sale to Israel as Netanyahu visits DC

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 03:34 IST
The State Department has formally told Congress that it plans to sell more than USD 7 billion in weapons to Israel, including thousands of bombs and missiles, just two days after President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The massive arms sale comes as a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas holds, even as Trump continues to tout his widely criticized proposal to move all Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop it as an international travel destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

