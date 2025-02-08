Trump Revokes Biden's Intelligence Briefings Citing Security Concerns

On Friday, former President Donald Trump declared he was revoking ex-President Joe Biden's security clearances, asserting that Biden no longer required access to classified information. The announcement comes amid growing tensions and questions about the handling of sensitive data.

Trump utilized his platform on Truth Social to cite a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, which described Biden as 'a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.' Biden refuted these claims, asserting his memory was intact. Biden's team did not respond to Reuters for comment.

In another development, Hur revealed that Biden will not face charges for allegedly taking classified materials upon leaving his vice-presidential post. Traditionally, former presidents receive intelligence briefings post-office tenure. However, Trump alleges that Biden directed agencies to withhold security details from him due to Trump's earlier 'erratic behavior.'

(With inputs from agencies.)