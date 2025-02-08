Left Menu

Trump Revokes Biden's Intelligence Briefings Citing Security Concerns

Former President Donald Trump announced the revocation of ex-President Joe Biden's security clearances, emphasizing no need for Biden to receive classified information. Trump cited concerns about Biden's memory and referenced past intelligence briefings. Biden's spokesperson declined to comment, and no charges will be filed over classified documents handling.

Updated: 08-02-2025 07:13 IST
Donald Trump

On Friday, former President Donald Trump declared he was revoking ex-President Joe Biden's security clearances, asserting that Biden no longer required access to classified information. The announcement comes amid growing tensions and questions about the handling of sensitive data.

Trump utilized his platform on Truth Social to cite a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur, which described Biden as 'a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.' Biden refuted these claims, asserting his memory was intact. Biden's team did not respond to Reuters for comment.

In another development, Hur revealed that Biden will not face charges for allegedly taking classified materials upon leaving his vice-presidential post. Traditionally, former presidents receive intelligence briefings post-office tenure. However, Trump alleges that Biden directed agencies to withhold security details from him due to Trump's earlier 'erratic behavior.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

