Prestige Battle in Milkipur: A By-Election Showdown

The Milkipur assembly bypoll saw a strong voter turnout with counting beginning amid heavy security. The main contenders were Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan. This election was crucial as both parties sought to establish dominance in Ayodhya, following a vacancy created by Awadhesh Prasad's Lok Sabha win.

The vote counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll commenced on Saturday, under stringent security measures, as confirmed by election authorities.

The counting involved 14 tables for electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the central venue, starting with postal ballots followed by EVMs counting 30 minutes later, to align with the Conduct of Election Rules.

This bypoll attracted significant attention due to its location in Ayodhya, a politically sensitive district, with the Samajwadi Party and BJP vying heavily to assert their influence. The bypoll was necessitated by Awadhesh Prasad's Lok Sabha win.

