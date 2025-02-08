PDP Leaders Under House Arrest: A Stifled Journey for Justice

PDP leaders Iltija Mufti and her mother Mehbooba Mufti found themselves under house arrest on Saturday. According to Iltija, the authorities locked their gates, thwarting their plans to visit grieving families in Kashmir.

Iltija aimed to travel to Kathua, whereas PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti intended to visit Sopore, where Waseem Mir was tragically shot dead by the army. The move, announced through a social media post, represents a growing concern over escalating restrictions in the region.

Iltija expressed frustration over how comforting victim's families is being hindered, stating that nothing seems to have changed in Kashmir despite recent elections. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by politicians in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)