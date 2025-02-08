Left Menu

BJP's Delhi Takeover: Stability Amidst Struggles

The BJP, led by its central command, is set to appoint Delhi's next chief minister after leading in the assembly elections. Emphasizing development and governance, party president Virendra Sachdeva praised Modi’s leadership for influencing voter decisions, taking a swipe at AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's lack of accountability.

As the assembly election votes were counted, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the frontrunner in Delhi, with promises of appointing a new chief minister. The decision awaits the central leadership's approval, said party president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday, reinforcing the party's emphasis on development and corruption-free governance.

With the BJP leading in 38 constituencies compared to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 27, Sachdeva acknowledged the results as expected. Celebrating what he described as a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Sachdeva cited the electorate's desire for a 'double-engine government' to drive stability in the capital.

Sachdeva criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for evading accountability on key civic issues, including infrastructure and water quality. He credited the BJP's success to addressing these pressing problems, suggesting that Delhiites voted for tangible change under Modi's direction.

