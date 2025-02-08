Left Menu

Election Upset: Sisodia's Defeat in Jangpura

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Jangpura, trailing by 572 votes after nine rounds of counting. He congratulated the winning candidate and expressed hope for the area's progress and welfare under the BJP's leadership.

In a surprising turn of events, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia admitted defeat in his Jangpura constituency. Despite a strong campaign, Sisodia trailed by 572 votes after nine rounds of counting.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia graciously congratulated his victorious opponent and expressed optimism regarding the BJP serving the people with diligence and focus.

This election result marks a significant moment in Jangpura's political landscape, potentially ushering a period of change and development under new leadership.

