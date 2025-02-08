Election Upset: Sisodia's Defeat in Jangpura

In a surprising turn of events, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia admitted defeat in his Jangpura constituency. Despite a strong campaign, Sisodia trailed by 572 votes after nine rounds of counting.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia graciously congratulated his victorious opponent and expressed optimism regarding the BJP serving the people with diligence and focus.

This election result marks a significant moment in Jangpura's political landscape, potentially ushering a period of change and development under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)