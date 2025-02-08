Delhi Election Drama: Sanjay Raut's Scathing Remarks on BJP and Opposition's Missed Opportunity
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized the lack of alliance between Congress and AAP in the Delhi elections, remarking it led to BJP's lead. He alleged electoral malpractice and a pro-BJP bias by the Election Commission. Raut claimed BJP used extreme tactics aiming for victory in Delhi.
In the midst of Delhi's tense electoral battle, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has openly criticized both the opposition parties and the Election Commission, expressing concerns over the lack of unity between Congress and AAP. According to Raut, an alliance could have significantly altered the early voting trends currently favoring the BJP.
Raut did not hold back in his allegations against the BJP-led NDA government and the Election Commission, accusing them of ignoring voter fraud and implementing suspect strategies like the 'Maharashtra pattern' in Delhi. He highlighted the inaction of the Election Commission despite fraudulent voter list issues.
Furthermore, Raut suggested a concerted effort by the BJP to secure Delhi, even implying that the central government's tactics bordered on coercion. Meanwhile, BJP's stronghold in the election is evident with leads in multiple seats, prompting figures such as Omar Abdullah to mock the opposition's performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
