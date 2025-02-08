BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: A Triumph for Modi's Governance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a remarkable victory in the Delhi assembly elections, reclaiming power after nearly three decades. Party officials attribute this success to the enduring popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the BJP headquarters in celebration of the victory.

Enthusiastic BJP supporters gathered outside the party's New Delhi office as preliminary results showcased their resurgence in the national capital. Jubilant scenes unfolded with party members bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing amidst early victories. Top BJP figures, including Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva and Vice President Baijayant Panda, convened to mark the momentous occasion.

According to the latest trends, the BJP has surpassed the majority threshold in the 70-member Delhi assembly, leading on 48 seats. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails behind with only 22 seats. This shift marks a significant comeback, underscoring the public's endorsement of Modi's governance model over that of Arvind Kejriwal, whose leadership faced heavy criticism from the BJP.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva critiqued the AAP's governance under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting issues such as water contamination, crumbling infrastructure, and pollution. He stated that Delhiites have chosen integrity and efficient governance over what he called Kejriwal's flawed model. Sachdeva also took aim at AAP leaders, accusing them of failing the public and suggesting their declining influence in Delhi's political landscape.

The elections, held on February 5, witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54 percent. During the campaign, Prime Minister Modi targeted AAP on various issues, including environmental concerns in the Yamuna River and the ostentatious refurbishment of Kejriwal's official residence. Modi's rhetoric and strategic campaigning have played crucial roles in steering this electoral success for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)