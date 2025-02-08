Left Menu

Delhi Election Results Augur Well for BJP Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's promising lead in the Delhi election. With early trends indicating a return to power after 27 years, BJP leaders express confidence in securing a decisive victory. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress face challenges amid the competitive political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:06 IST
Delhi Election Results Augur Well for BJP Under Modi's Leadership
Union Minister, Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed his satisfaction regarding the Delhi election results, attributing BJP's success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav highlighted Modi's role in propelling the nation forward and expressed optimism about the continued development of a 'Viksit Bharat' under Modi's guidance.

In a significant political turnout, BJP leaders convened at the party's New Delhi office as initial projections suggested the BJP is on track to form the government in the national capital after a 27-year hiatus. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi exuded confidence in the party's electoral triumph, forecasting a decisive outcome in favor of the BJP due to the populace's trust in Modi's assurances.

As election trends started to surface, notable party figures like Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva and others were present to analyze the data. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 47 seats compared to AAP's 23, with Congress yet to make an electoral breakthrough. The BJP campaign, spearheaded by Modi, challenged AAP on issues such as Yamuna water quality and alleged corruption, while Congress leaders criticized AAP for infrastructure setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

