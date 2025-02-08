Left Menu

Taiwan Braces for Potential U.S. Tariff Impact

Taiwan sends officials to Washington over potential U.S. tariffs by President Trump. Talks focus on possible semiconductor tariffs, with Taiwan aiming to explain its industry. Taiwan's trade surplus with the U.S. and potential increased energy imports from the States are key considerations amid trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:12 IST
Taiwan Braces for Potential U.S. Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In response to potential tariff threats from the U.S., Taiwan has dispatched officials to Washington. Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei announced on Saturday that preparations are underway should President Donald Trump impose the tariffs.

Trump's impending reciprocal tariffs have raised concerns among Taiwan's tech companies, especially given the island's significant trade surplus with the U.S., primarily in semiconductors. Taiwan aims to present its case to U.S. officials, emphasizing its 'win-win' chip sector cooperation.

Kuo proposed that Taiwan could follow Japan's strategy in increasing energy imports from the U.S. to ease tensions. This comes as Taiwan considers options to counterbalance potential trade disruptions and maintain strong economic ties with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025