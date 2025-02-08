Taiwan Braces for Potential U.S. Tariff Impact

In response to potential tariff threats from the U.S., Taiwan has dispatched officials to Washington. Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei announced on Saturday that preparations are underway should President Donald Trump impose the tariffs.

Trump's impending reciprocal tariffs have raised concerns among Taiwan's tech companies, especially given the island's significant trade surplus with the U.S., primarily in semiconductors. Taiwan aims to present its case to U.S. officials, emphasizing its 'win-win' chip sector cooperation.

Kuo proposed that Taiwan could follow Japan's strategy in increasing energy imports from the U.S. to ease tensions. This comes as Taiwan considers options to counterbalance potential trade disruptions and maintain strong economic ties with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)