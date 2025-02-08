Left Menu

BJP's Resurgence: Delhi's Political Shift

The Election Commission results indicate a political shift in Delhi, with BJP poised to form a government after over 26 years. AAP and BJP both won two seats each, while Congress remains at zero. BJP leads in 45 out of 70 assembly seats, marking a significant comeback.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:20 IST
In a significant turn of events, the Election Commission has revealed that BJP is set to form a government in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years. AAP's Virender Singh Kadian secured victory in the Delhi Cantt seat with a margin of 2,029 votes, while Rekha Gupta of BJP won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP contender by 29,595 votes.

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar claimed the Kondli seat with a margin of 6,293 votes, whereas Manjinder Singh Sirsa of BJP gained Rajouri Garden with an 18,190 vote lead. Current trends show BJP leading in 45 out of the total 70 assembly seats, indicating a strong political comeback for the saffron party.

While both AAP and BJP have secured two seats each, the Congress party is facing the prospect of a third consecutive assembly poll without any wins. This latest development underscores the shifting political landscape in Delhi.

