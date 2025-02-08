BJP's Resurgence: Delhi's Political Shift
The Election Commission results indicate a political shift in Delhi, with BJP poised to form a government after over 26 years. AAP and BJP both won two seats each, while Congress remains at zero. BJP leads in 45 out of 70 assembly seats, marking a significant comeback.
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of events, the Election Commission has revealed that BJP is set to form a government in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years. AAP's Virender Singh Kadian secured victory in the Delhi Cantt seat with a margin of 2,029 votes, while Rekha Gupta of BJP won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP contender by 29,595 votes.
AAP's Kuldeep Kumar claimed the Kondli seat with a margin of 6,293 votes, whereas Manjinder Singh Sirsa of BJP gained Rajouri Garden with an 18,190 vote lead. Current trends show BJP leading in 45 out of the total 70 assembly seats, indicating a strong political comeback for the saffron party.
While both AAP and BJP have secured two seats each, the Congress party is facing the prospect of a third consecutive assembly poll without any wins. This latest development underscores the shifting political landscape in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP govt did nothing in 10 years, it only betrayed people: Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting in Rajouri Garden.
Arvind Kejriwal promised corruption-free Delhi but committed liquor scam worth crores of rupees: Amit Shah at rally in Rajouri Garden.
End politics of deceit and lies, strengthen PM Modi's hands, vote for BJP: Amit Shah appeals to people in Rajouri Garden.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa: A Political Force in Rajouri Garden
BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins Rajouri Garden seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar defeats BJP rival in Kondli: EC.