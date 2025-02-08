BJP's Resurgence: Delhi's Political Shift

In a significant turn of events, the Election Commission has revealed that BJP is set to form a government in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years. AAP's Virender Singh Kadian secured victory in the Delhi Cantt seat with a margin of 2,029 votes, while Rekha Gupta of BJP won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP contender by 29,595 votes.

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar claimed the Kondli seat with a margin of 6,293 votes, whereas Manjinder Singh Sirsa of BJP gained Rajouri Garden with an 18,190 vote lead. Current trends show BJP leading in 45 out of the total 70 assembly seats, indicating a strong political comeback for the saffron party.

While both AAP and BJP have secured two seats each, the Congress party is facing the prospect of a third consecutive assembly poll without any wins. This latest development underscores the shifting political landscape in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)