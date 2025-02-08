Liquor Policy Debacle: AAP's Downfall in Delhi Assembly Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant setback in the Delhi assembly elections, struggling to keep up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Former mentor Anna Hazare attributed this downfall to AAP's controversial liquor policy and its diversion towards money-driven politics, tarnishing its clean image.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the brink of reclaiming Delhi's seat of power after over 26 years, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trails behind in recent assembly polls. Veteran activist Anna Hazare, once a mentor to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, criticized AAP's downfall, blaming the liquor policy and money-driven diversions.
Hazare highlighted the importance of a candidate's clean character and the virtues of sacrifice, which according to him, were overshadowed by AAP's controversial policies and focus on money. As votes were counted, AAP lagged behind, with trends indicating the BJP leading in 48 of the 70 assembly seats, leaving AAP with just 22.
Accusations of corruption and murky dealings in modifying Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22 further tarnished AAP's image. Hazare, distancing himself from politics when AAP was founded, emphasized the need for clean leadership, citing a lack of public trust as a critical factor in AAP's defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
