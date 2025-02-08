Left Menu

BJP Set for Historic Delhi Comeback as AAP Struggles

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for a government serving the people's cause in Delhi. As trends show BJP leading after 27 years, the party celebrates a possible victory. Key issues in the election include accusations against AAP over environmental and spending concerns.

Updated: 08-02-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for the formation of a government in Delhi that serves the people, as initial election results indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may return after 27 years.

Speaking at a press conference, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of a government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' and a government that prioritizes the needs of Delhi residents.

According to the Election Commission of India's latest update, BJP is leading on 47 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leads on 23. The BJP's resurgence is marked by celebrations, with party workers celebrating outside their New Delhi office. The BJP's campaign targeted AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over alleged issues such as the Yamuna River's cleanliness and the renovation of his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

