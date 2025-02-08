Verma Claims Victory Over Kejriwal in Tense New Delhi Election Battle

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma announced a victory over AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the fiercely contested New Delhi assembly elections.

The son of late Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, he attributed his success to support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of New Delhi.

Despite his claims, the Election Commission has not yet confirmed the results. Initial counts show Verma leading Kejriwal by 4,099 votes, but the final tally is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)