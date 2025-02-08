Verma Claims Victory Over Kejriwal in Tense New Delhi Election Battle
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma claimed victory against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly election. While Verma credited his lead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and public support, the Election Commission has not officially declared the winner yet. Verma was ahead by 4,099 votes with counting ongoing.
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma announced a victory over AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the fiercely contested New Delhi assembly elections.
The son of late Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, he attributed his success to support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of New Delhi.
Despite his claims, the Election Commission has not yet confirmed the results. Initial counts show Verma leading Kejriwal by 4,099 votes, but the final tally is still awaited.
