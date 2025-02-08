BJP Surges Ahead in Delhi Elections

Left Menu

In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a remarkable comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, driven by trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises and a desire for development. The BJP is leading in 47 seats, marking a significant defeat for AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:13 IST
BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has celebrated a resounding success in the Delhi Assembly elections, with National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda attributing the victory to the unwavering faith people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances. Panda highlighted the relentless efforts of BJP workers who toiled for months to secure this win.

Panda criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing corruption and false promises as reasons for their loss. He asserted that Delhi's citizens are eager for development and welcome the new 'double-engine' government for providing conflict-free governance.

New Delhi's BJP candidate, Parvesh Verma, emphasized the alignment with Modi's vision as central to their triumph. As polls closed, BJP is leading in 47 of 70 seats, a stark contrast to AAP's 23. AAP's key leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, faced defeat in crucial constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

