Political Hubris: AAP's Downfall in Delhi Elections

In a striking social media post, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal likened the Aam Aadmi Party's electoral defeat to Draupadi's 'cheer haran' from the Mahabharat, citing arrogance as the cause of their downfall.

Maliwal, who distanced herself from AAP last year, also claimed she was assaulted by a Kejriwal aide at the CM's residence, drawing parallels to the mythological tale.

The posts emerged as BJP led in the Delhi Assembly poll results, with Arvind Kejriwal trailing in his stronghold seat, underscoring a major political shift in the capital.

