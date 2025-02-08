Political Hubris: AAP's Downfall in Delhi Elections
Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, attributed AAP's defeat in Delhi elections to Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance, drawing parallels with Draupadi's 'cheer haran' from the Mahabharat. She accused Kejriwal's aide of assaulting her at his residence. The BJP was leading in the polls, with Kejriwal trailing in his constituency.
Updated: 08-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:22 IST
In a striking social media post, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal likened the Aam Aadmi Party's electoral defeat to Draupadi's 'cheer haran' from the Mahabharat, citing arrogance as the cause of their downfall.
Maliwal, who distanced herself from AAP last year, also claimed she was assaulted by a Kejriwal aide at the CM's residence, drawing parallels to the mythological tale.
The posts emerged as BJP led in the Delhi Assembly poll results, with Arvind Kejriwal trailing in his stronghold seat, underscoring a major political shift in the capital.
