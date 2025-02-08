Left Menu

DMK Dominates Erode East Bypoll with Commanding Lead

The DMK is set to secure a decisive victory in the Erode East bypoll as their candidate, V C Chandhirakumar, leads over NTK rival by 44,005 votes with nine rounds of counting remaining. The bypoll, held after the demise of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, witnesses a robust performance from the DMK amid tensions with the NTK.

Updated: 08-02-2025 14:25 IST
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu is on track to secure a significant victory in the Erode East bypoll, with its candidate V C Chandhirakumar holding a substantial lead over his NTK competitor, M K Seethalakshmi. By the end of eight counting rounds, Chandhirakumar had amassed 56,046 votes compared to Seethalakshmi's 12,041, according to the Election Commission.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan last year. The Congress is part of the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu, and the alliance has enjoyed electoral success since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin led the coalition to power in 2021 after a decade in the opposition.

The election unfolded against a backdrop of a heated exchange between the DMK and NTK fueled by criticism from NTK's Chief Seeman against the revered rationalist leader EV Ramasamy 'Periyar', founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam. The bypoll saw a voter turnout of 67.97%, with 46 candidates in the fray, though the main competition remained between DMK and NTK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

