Delhi Elections: A Referendum on Kejriwal's Politics
The Delhi Assembly election results are seen as a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP rather than an endorsement of Prime Minister Modi's policies. While BJP prepares to make a comeback, Congress faces another defeat but aims for victory in 2030, emphasizing its growing presence.
The Congress party has characterized the Delhi Assembly election results as a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, not an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. Congress vowed to recover and establish a government by 2030, despite facing another electoral setback in the national capital.
As BJP seems poised to reclaim its footing in Delhi after over two decades, Congress is grappling with its third consecutive defeat. This marks yet another electoral loss following similar outcomes in 2015 and 2020.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary of communication, noted that the results highlight voter rejection of Kejriwal's governance. Ramesh emphasized Congress's ongoing efforts to strengthen its influence, increasing its vote share and promising a comeback in future elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
