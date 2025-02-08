Left Menu

BJP's Historic Win: A Political Triumph After 26 Years

BJP leaders in Haryana and Punjab celebrated as the party returns to power in Delhi after 26 years. Leaders criticized AAP's governance, citing broken promises and poor conditions. The victory signals a potential downfall for AAP and could impact future political landscapes in both Delhi and Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:02 IST
BJP leaders and workers in Haryana and Punjab celebrated as the party secured a victory in the Delhi assembly elections, reclaiming power in the capital after over two decades.

Party members gathered at the BJP headquarters in Sector-37, indulging in festivities with music and fireworks, highlighting the triumph with exuberance.

This victory, according to BJP leaders like Punjab general secretary Subhash Sharma, marks a rejection of AAP's governance under Arvind Kejriwal, with warnings of a potential downfall for AAP in Punjab.

