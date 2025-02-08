BJP's Historic Win: A Political Triumph After 26 Years

BJP leaders and workers in Haryana and Punjab celebrated as the party secured a victory in the Delhi assembly elections, reclaiming power in the capital after over two decades.

Party members gathered at the BJP headquarters in Sector-37, indulging in festivities with music and fireworks, highlighting the triumph with exuberance.

This victory, according to BJP leaders like Punjab general secretary Subhash Sharma, marks a rejection of AAP's governance under Arvind Kejriwal, with warnings of a potential downfall for AAP in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)