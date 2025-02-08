BJP's Historic Win: A Political Triumph After 26 Years
BJP leaders in Haryana and Punjab celebrated as the party returns to power in Delhi after 26 years. Leaders criticized AAP's governance, citing broken promises and poor conditions. The victory signals a potential downfall for AAP and could impact future political landscapes in both Delhi and Punjab.
BJP leaders and workers in Haryana and Punjab celebrated as the party secured a victory in the Delhi assembly elections, reclaiming power in the capital after over two decades.
Party members gathered at the BJP headquarters in Sector-37, indulging in festivities with music and fireworks, highlighting the triumph with exuberance.
This victory, according to BJP leaders like Punjab general secretary Subhash Sharma, marks a rejection of AAP's governance under Arvind Kejriwal, with warnings of a potential downfall for AAP in Punjab.
