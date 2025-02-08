Left Menu

Kejriwal Acknowledges AAP's Election Defeat in Delhi

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections as BJP leads with 47 seats to AAP's 23. Kejriwal emphasized AAP's achievements in various sectors and promised a constructive opposition role. The Congress, aiming for a comeback, faced another disappointing election outcome.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:08 IST
In a significant development in Delhi's political landscape, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal admitted defeat in the city-state's assembly elections.

With the BJP surging ahead, claiming 47 of the 70 assembly seats, AAP's representation dwindled to 23. Key figures like Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia found themselves trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah, respectively.

In a video statement, Kejriwal accepted the people's mandate with grace, congratulated the BJP, and expressed hope for their fulfillment of public aspirations. Reflecting on past achievements in education, water, electricity, and infrastructure, he pledged that AAP would serve as a constructive opposition. Despite the electoral setback, Kejriwal reaffirmed AAP's commitment to serving the people, not power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

