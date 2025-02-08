Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi: Kejriwal Concedes Defeat

The BJP ends a decade of AAP governance in Delhi with a decisive electoral victory. Kejriwal graciously conceded, urging BJP to honor campaign promises, while pledging AAP's constructive opposition. BJP celebrates amid their return to power after 27 years, as Congress remains absent from Delhi's political map for the third time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:10 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: X@arvindkejriwal). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark victory marking the end of a decade-long Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in Delhi's state Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister and AAP's national convener, gracefully accepted the electoral mandate, extending congratulations to BJP while urging them to fulfill campaign promises.

Kejriwal highlighted AAP's significant contributions to health, education, and infrastructure over the past ten years, pledging that his party would adopt a 'constructive role' in the opposition while continuing to serve the public. He emphasized that AAP's engagement in politics transcends power, representing a platform for public service.

The BJP has secured the formation of the government in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading in 47 seats, having won 15 outright and leading in 32 others. AAP is ahead in 23 seats, with 11 victories and leading in 12. Meanwhile, Congress has been unable to open its account in Delhi's elections for the third consecutive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

