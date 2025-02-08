Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Marks 'Black Day' Protests

In a bold demonstration of political defiance, Pakistan's PTI party held rallies marking February 8 as 'Black Day', drawing attention to alleged election rigging.

The protests, primarily focused in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulted in multiple arrests as tensions between the PTI and government officials intensified. The government, in response, imposed Section 144, banning gatherings to maintain order.

Opposition figures criticized PTI's strategies, questioning their motives and highlighting alleged misuse of public funds, as political tensions in the country reached a fever pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)