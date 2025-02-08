BJP's Sweeping Victory: AAP's 'Deception Drive' Ends in 'Choo-Mantar'

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that its 'deception drive' had come to an abrupt end in the Delhi elections. Labeling the outcome as 'choo-mantar' or vanishing in Hindi, Naqvi emphasized the decisive impact of the results.

The former Union minister pointed out that the electorate had rejected AAP's misgovernance, instead opting for BJP's message of 'sushasan' or good governance. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on inclusive empowerment for overcoming divisive strategies and winning broad support in Delhi.

Such was the BJP's resurgence that it not only regained control of the Delhi Assembly after over 26 years, but it also dealt a severe blow to the AAP, which saw its top leaders falter. This sweeping victory further consolidates BJP's influence and marks a significant setback for Arvind Kejriwal's party.

(With inputs from agencies.)