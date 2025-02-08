BJP's Sweeping Victory: AAP's 'Deception Drive' Ends in 'Choo-Mantar'
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi declared the AAP's 'deception drive' in Delhi elections ended with BJP's resounding victory. He attributed AAP's defeat to misgovernance, contrasting it against BJP's promise of good governance. Despite challenges, BJP achieved a commanding majority, while AAP's leadership struggled to maintain its footing.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that its 'deception drive' had come to an abrupt end in the Delhi elections. Labeling the outcome as 'choo-mantar' or vanishing in Hindi, Naqvi emphasized the decisive impact of the results.
The former Union minister pointed out that the electorate had rejected AAP's misgovernance, instead opting for BJP's message of 'sushasan' or good governance. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on inclusive empowerment for overcoming divisive strategies and winning broad support in Delhi.
Such was the BJP's resurgence that it not only regained control of the Delhi Assembly after over 26 years, but it also dealt a severe blow to the AAP, which saw its top leaders falter. This sweeping victory further consolidates BJP's influence and marks a significant setback for Arvind Kejriwal's party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
CMs of Delhi, Punjab have written to EC to restore Punjab Police's security to Arvind Kejriwal; conduct audit of his security: Atishi.
Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption
PM Modi has himself assured no existing welfare scheme for poor in Delhi will be discontinued but Arvind Kejriwal spreading lies: Amit Shah.
Arvind Kejriwal promised corruption-free Delhi but committed liquor scam worth crores of rupees: Amit Shah at rally in Rajouri Garden.