Atishi's Victory Amid AAP's Wider Defeat: A Political Shift in Delhi

Delhi's Chief Minister candidate Atishi wins Kalkaji by 3,521 votes, despite AAP facing a major election loss, with BJP leading in 48 out of 70 seats. This marks a significant political shift in the capital, ending AAP's 12-year dominance and highlighting BJP's resurgence after 26 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable electoral outcome, Delhi Chief Minister candidate Atishi secured a victory in the Kalkaji assembly seat, edging out BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes.

The Election Commission revealed Atishi received 52,154 votes, while Bidhuri garnered 48,633, with Congress' Alka Lamba in third with 4,392 votes. AAP managed to win only 22 seats, a significant fall from their previous dominance.

This election marks a pivotal shift for Delhi's political landscape, signaling BJP's strong comeback and potential governance after more than two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

