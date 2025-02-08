Atishi's Victory Amid AAP's Wider Defeat: A Political Shift in Delhi

In a notable electoral outcome, Delhi Chief Minister candidate Atishi secured a victory in the Kalkaji assembly seat, edging out BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes.

The Election Commission revealed Atishi received 52,154 votes, while Bidhuri garnered 48,633, with Congress' Alka Lamba in third with 4,392 votes. AAP managed to win only 22 seats, a significant fall from their previous dominance.

This election marks a pivotal shift for Delhi's political landscape, signaling BJP's strong comeback and potential governance after more than two decades.

