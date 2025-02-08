Left Menu

Internal Strife Threatens INDIA Bloc's Unity

Just eight months after its positive performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc is facing internal conflicts. This disharmony is leading to diminishing returns, with the BJP regaining its dominance. The divide between key parties within the alliance, notably Congress and AAP, threatens future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:06 IST
Internal Strife Threatens INDIA Bloc's Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA bloc's initial success in the Lok Sabha polls is being overshadowed by emerging internal discord and clashing ambitions, diminishing its electoral force. Meanwhile, the BJP has secured its position in national politics, capitalizing on the bloc's struggles.

Following the defeat of the AAP government in Delhi, the INDIA bloc's hold has reduced to eight states, including Karnataka and Kerala. The alliance was initially formed to challenge the BJP's previous electoral successes but is now facing significant internal challenges.

Key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have publicly criticized AAP. Smaller parties within the bloc are increasingly frustrated, casting doubt on the alliance's future cohesion ahead of significant upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025