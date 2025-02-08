Internal Strife Threatens INDIA Bloc's Unity
Just eight months after its positive performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc is facing internal conflicts. This disharmony is leading to diminishing returns, with the BJP regaining its dominance. The divide between key parties within the alliance, notably Congress and AAP, threatens future cooperation.
The INDIA bloc's initial success in the Lok Sabha polls is being overshadowed by emerging internal discord and clashing ambitions, diminishing its electoral force. Meanwhile, the BJP has secured its position in national politics, capitalizing on the bloc's struggles.
Following the defeat of the AAP government in Delhi, the INDIA bloc's hold has reduced to eight states, including Karnataka and Kerala. The alliance was initially formed to challenge the BJP's previous electoral successes but is now facing significant internal challenges.
Key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have publicly criticized AAP. Smaller parties within the bloc are increasingly frustrated, casting doubt on the alliance's future cohesion ahead of significant upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
