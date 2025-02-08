Left Menu

Dikshit Congratulates Verma on Historic Assembly Win

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate in New Delhi, congratulated BJP's Parvesh Verma for defeating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in a significant election. Kejriwal's defeat marked a surprising outcome in a high-profile contest. Dikshit finished third, and Harish Khurana secured a win in Moti Nagar for BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:28 IST
Dikshit Congratulates Verma on Historic Assembly Win
Sandeep Dikshit
  • Country:
  • India

In a closely watched electoral contest, Sandeep Dikshit, Congress's representative for the New Delhi assembly constituency, applauded BJP's Parvesh Verma for his victorious campaign against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who was involved in a dramatic race marked by shifting leads, ultimately faced defeat, losing by a margin of 4,089 votes. The election was notably symbolized by its competitive spirit and high stakes, drawing attention as Dikshit publicly acknowledged his opponent's success through a heartfelt message on social media.

In addition, New Delhi observed a notable outcome with Harish Khurana, whose lineage includes another former Delhi chief minister, clinching victory in Moti Nagar, further solidifying BJP's accomplishments against the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025