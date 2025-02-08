Dikshit Congratulates Verma on Historic Assembly Win

In a closely watched electoral contest, Sandeep Dikshit, Congress's representative for the New Delhi assembly constituency, applauded BJP's Parvesh Verma for his victorious campaign against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who was involved in a dramatic race marked by shifting leads, ultimately faced defeat, losing by a margin of 4,089 votes. The election was notably symbolized by its competitive spirit and high stakes, drawing attention as Dikshit publicly acknowledged his opponent's success through a heartfelt message on social media.

In addition, New Delhi observed a notable outcome with Harish Khurana, whose lineage includes another former Delhi chief minister, clinching victory in Moti Nagar, further solidifying BJP's accomplishments against the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)