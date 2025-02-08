BJP's Delhi Triumph: A Blow to AAP's Decade-long Reign

In a political shift of significance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to retake the reins of Delhi's governance after a 27-year hiatus. This development comes as a severe blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini taking a sharp dig at AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Saini accused Kejriwal's governance of being rooted in 'communist' ideologies, contending that the AAP leader prioritized political blame over the interests of Delhi's populace.

Addressing the media, Saini alleged that Kejriwal preferred to scapegoat Haryana for Delhi's issues, claiming that such tactics revealed the flaws in his administration. Emphasizing the BJP's promise of a robust 'double-engine government,' Saini criticized the AAP for deep-rooted corruption, suggesting the electorate's shift in confidence towards BJP's welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding to the political heat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lambasted the AAP, derisively labeling its governance as the 'AAP-da government.' Dhami attributed the alleged decade of decline in Delhi to AAP's leadership, celebrating Modi's policy guarantees as catalysts for BJP's comeback. As per the Election Commission's latest results, BJP has gained significant traction, securing 37 seats and maintaining a lead on 11 more, with AAP trailing at 22 seats. Meanwhile, Congress continues its electoral drought by failing to secure any seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)