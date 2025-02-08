Left Menu

BJP's Delhi Triumph: A Blow to AAP's Decade-long Reign

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to reclaim power in Delhi after 27 years, overcoming the Aam Aadmi Party's governance. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for his 'communist' approach, alleging corruption and mismanagement, as BJP plans to implement welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:53 IST
BJP's Delhi Triumph: A Blow to AAP's Decade-long Reign
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political shift of significance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to retake the reins of Delhi's governance after a 27-year hiatus. This development comes as a severe blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini taking a sharp dig at AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Saini accused Kejriwal's governance of being rooted in 'communist' ideologies, contending that the AAP leader prioritized political blame over the interests of Delhi's populace.

Addressing the media, Saini alleged that Kejriwal preferred to scapegoat Haryana for Delhi's issues, claiming that such tactics revealed the flaws in his administration. Emphasizing the BJP's promise of a robust 'double-engine government,' Saini criticized the AAP for deep-rooted corruption, suggesting the electorate's shift in confidence towards BJP's welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding to the political heat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lambasted the AAP, derisively labeling its governance as the 'AAP-da government.' Dhami attributed the alleged decade of decline in Delhi to AAP's leadership, celebrating Modi's policy guarantees as catalysts for BJP's comeback. As per the Election Commission's latest results, BJP has gained significant traction, securing 37 seats and maintaining a lead on 11 more, with AAP trailing at 22 seats. Meanwhile, Congress continues its electoral drought by failing to secure any seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025