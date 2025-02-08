BJP's Strategy Triumphs Over AAP in Delhi Vote Battle

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a significant electoral victory in Delhi, ending a 26-year dry spell, thanks to their hyper-localised campaign strategy. The party successfully appealed to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loyal voter base, particularly among the poor, with welfare promises and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic criticism of the AAP.

Accusations of mismanagement and corruption against Delhi's ruling party contributed to its decline in popularity, even as BJP leaders credit their success to an intensive ground campaign. Over the years, AAP had gained followers due to initiatives in education and health, but BJP capitalised on perceived failures in governance.

The BJP's vote share this election cycle soared to nearly 46%, contrasting with the AAP's decline to 43.5%. The BJP's promises to maintain existing welfare measures while focusing on infrastructure improvements and pollution control struck a chord with a wide range of voters, leading to their electoral victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)