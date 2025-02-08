Tidjane Thiam Renounces French Citizenship for Ivory Coast Political Aspirations

Tidjane Thiam, the former CEO of Credit Suisse, has made a significant political move by renouncing his French citizenship, aligning himself with eligibility criteria for the upcoming presidential election in Ivory Coast scheduled for October. Thiam, who was elected the leader of Ivory Coast's main opposition party PDCI in 2023, is a strong contender for the role.

In a recent Facebook video, Thiam announced his intention to relinquish his French nationality, allowing full commitment to the Ivorian nation. 'I hereby renew my commitment to working for real change in Ivory Coast, so that the living conditions of Ivorians improve. That's what we're fighting for,' he proclaimed, showing his dedication to the nation's cause.

Having previously served under former President Henri Konan Bedie, Thiam left Ivory Coast following a military coup in 1999. His career subsequently flourished internationally, leading him to positions at McKinsey, Aviva, and Prudential, before taking on the role of Credit Suisse CEO in 2015. With President Alassane Ouattara potentially seeking a fourth term, Thiam's candidacy is poised to stir political tensions within the country.

