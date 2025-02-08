Left Parties Lag Behind NOTA in Delhi Elections: A Political Setback
Left parties contesting six Delhi Assembly seats received fewer votes than NOTA in all areas. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its allies failed to impact with a total of 2,158 votes, while NOTA attracted 5,627 votes, showing a lack of voter confidence.
- Country:
- India
In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, Left parties failed to gather significant voter support, trailing behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option across all contested constituencies.
The collective efforts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its allies in six segments resulted in a combined vote tally of 2,158. In contrast, NOTA secured 5,627 votes, indicating a substantial gap in voter preference.
Notable candidates from the Left, including well-known RTI activist Ashok Agarwal, received a meager share of votes, with Kapil Mishra from the BJP and other major party candidates dominating their respective constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Promises Transformation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Home Minister Amit Shah releases third part of BJP manifesto for February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.
BJP vs AAP: Clash Over Campaigns Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Controversy in Maharashtra: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation in Assembly Polls
Tahir Hussain to campaign for Delhi assembly polls under police custody from Jan 29 to Feb 3: SC.