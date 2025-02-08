Left Menu

Left Parties Lag Behind NOTA in Delhi Elections: A Political Setback

Left parties contesting six Delhi Assembly seats received fewer votes than NOTA in all areas. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its allies failed to impact with a total of 2,158 votes, while NOTA attracted 5,627 votes, showing a lack of voter confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:12 IST
Left Parties Lag Behind NOTA in Delhi Elections: A Political Setback
  • Country:
  • India

In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, Left parties failed to gather significant voter support, trailing behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option across all contested constituencies.

The collective efforts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its allies in six segments resulted in a combined vote tally of 2,158. In contrast, NOTA secured 5,627 votes, indicating a substantial gap in voter preference.

Notable candidates from the Left, including well-known RTI activist Ashok Agarwal, received a meager share of votes, with Kapil Mishra from the BJP and other major party candidates dominating their respective constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025