Left Parties Lag Behind NOTA in Delhi Elections: A Political Setback

In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, Left parties failed to gather significant voter support, trailing behind the None of the Above (NOTA) option across all contested constituencies.

The collective efforts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its allies in six segments resulted in a combined vote tally of 2,158. In contrast, NOTA secured 5,627 votes, indicating a substantial gap in voter preference.

Notable candidates from the Left, including well-known RTI activist Ashok Agarwal, received a meager share of votes, with Kapil Mishra from the BJP and other major party candidates dominating their respective constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)