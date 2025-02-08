Delhi Votes for Change: BJP Triumphs Over AAP's Corruption
Union minister Anupriya Patel accuses AAP of corruption in Delhi. BJP wins 45 out of 70 assembly seats. Patel credits development and end to corruption for BJP's victory, and advises Congress to introspect their repeated electoral failures.
Union minister Anupriya Patel has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of corrupt practices and deceit in Delhi, highlighting that the city's electorate responded decisively through their votes. According to Patel, Delhiites this time prioritized development and the eradication of corruption.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the recent elections, capturing 45 out of 70 assembly seats. Patel expressed her congratulations to Delhi's citizens for choosing clear water, air, right governance, and a corruption-free future by supporting the BJP. The comments were made during the CHEMEXCIL's Export Award Ceremony.
Addressing the future of the AAP, Patel stated that politics rooted in lies cannot succeed. On the Congress party's third consecutive failure to secure any seats in Delhi, she emphasized the urgent need for the party to critically evaluate its policies and adapt to changing political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
