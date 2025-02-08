BJP's Triumphant Return: Modi Magic Sweeps Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a historic electoral triumph in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years. The victory ended over a decade of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governance, with prominent AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia losing their seats.

Amidst jubilant chants of 'Modi, Modi,' BJP national president J P Nadda praised the decisive mandate as evidence that the 'heart of Delhi is with Modi.' The BJP's overwhelming victory saw the party claim 48 out of 70 seats, surpassing the majority threshold with a clear message resonating across the capital.

Nadda credited the party's succession of electoral wins across the nation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recent victories in Haryana and Maharashtra further attest to Modi's influence, as BJP continues to solidify its foothold nationwide. Nadda criticized the AAP for misleading on issues of education, dubbing the party as a 'disaster factory.'

(With inputs from agencies.)