Political Rivalries: Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi in the Spotlight
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, alleging they spread lies and cause division. He claims Delhi voters rejected them in favor of Modi's leadership and expresses confidence in BJP's election prospects in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:49 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy leveled scathing criticism against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and stirring public unrest.
Addressing reporters, Reddy stated that Delhi voters have shown their preference for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, dismissing Kejriwal and Gandhi's approaches.
Confident in BJP's potential success in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, Reddy attributed Congress's struggles to a lack of genuine adherence to Constitutional values.
