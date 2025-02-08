Political Rivalries: Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi in the Spotlight

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy leveled scathing criticism against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and stirring public unrest.

Addressing reporters, Reddy stated that Delhi voters have shown their preference for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, dismissing Kejriwal and Gandhi's approaches.

Confident in BJP's potential success in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, Reddy attributed Congress's struggles to a lack of genuine adherence to Constitutional values.

