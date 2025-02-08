Left Menu

Bajwa Predicts AAP's Downfall After Delhi Debacle

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa predicted the decline of AAP following its Delhi election defeat, suggesting a similar outcome in Punjab's 2027 polls. He criticized the AAP government for unfulfilled promises and alleged corruption, highlighting Kejriwal's leadership setbacks and Congress's need for strategic efforts.

Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi election results have sparked speculations of AAP's waning influence, according to senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. He voiced his prediction that the Punjab assembly polls in 2027 will mirror this outcome, signaling the potential decline of the AAP, underlining severe repercussions for its leadership.

Bajwa critiqued the AAP for its alleged fraudulent strategies and failure to fulfill promises. He pointed out the deceit and corruption charges overshadowing the party's 'honest' image and emphasized Kejriwal's loss of his seat as a reflection of the public's stance against such governance.

Further, Bajwa remarked that Kejriwal's tenure overturned significant developments made by late Sheila Dikshit's administration and failed to address minority concerns. In light of these events, Bajwa believes the Congress needs to intensify its efforts to regain its standing in Delhi's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

