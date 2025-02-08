Left Menu

Delhi Power Shifts: BJP Surges as AAP Vote Share Plummets

In the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) experienced a steep decline in vote share by nearly 10 percentage points. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a resurgence, securing 45.56% of the vote share. The Congress made no seat gains but improved its vote percentage slightly.

In a surprising turn of political tides, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant decline in voter support during the recent Delhi Assembly elections. Their vote share plummeted from 53.57% in 2020 to 43.57% this year, marking a severe blow to the party's stronghold.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in contrast, marked a return to dominance in the capital after 26 years. With a vote share escalating to 45.56%, the saffron party seized 48 seats, a notable leap from its previous performance of 38.51% vote share in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Congress party remained seatless, yet showed a slight improvement in vote share, climbing to 6.34% from 4.3% in the last assembly polls. This marginal gain, however, made little impact against AAP's decline and BJP's ascendancy.

