Delhi Power Shifts: BJP Surges as AAP Vote Share Plummets
In the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) experienced a steep decline in vote share by nearly 10 percentage points. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a resurgence, securing 45.56% of the vote share. The Congress made no seat gains but improved its vote percentage slightly.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of political tides, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a significant decline in voter support during the recent Delhi Assembly elections. Their vote share plummeted from 53.57% in 2020 to 43.57% this year, marking a severe blow to the party's stronghold.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in contrast, marked a return to dominance in the capital after 26 years. With a vote share escalating to 45.56%, the saffron party seized 48 seats, a notable leap from its previous performance of 38.51% vote share in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Congress party remained seatless, yet showed a slight improvement in vote share, climbing to 6.34% from 4.3% in the last assembly polls. This marginal gain, however, made little impact against AAP's decline and BJP's ascendancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Micheal Martin Re-elected as Ireland’s Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts
FDA Halts Diverse Clinical Trial Guidance Amid Political Shift
Amit Shah Promises Transformation Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Corruption Charges Amid Political Shifts: The Rajapaksa Saga
Home Minister Amit Shah releases third part of BJP manifesto for February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.