BJP Hits Hard at AAP Over Delhi Election Debacle

In a post-election critique, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for unfulfilled promises, following the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Citing unresolved issues such as the cleanliness of the Yamuna, Pal highlighted the electorate's disenchantment with Kejriwal's administration.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, denouncing Kejriwal as an 'icon of corruption' and attributing BJP's electoral success to public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He praised the voters for exposing Kejriwal's 'politics of lies' and validating the BJP's governance.

Election results showed BJP leading significantly, securing 48 seats while AAP managed only 22. Congress failed to capture any seats for the third consecutive term. With a voter turnout of 60.54% in the February 5 polling, the results mark a significant political shift in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)