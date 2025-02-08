Left Menu

BJP Hits Hard at AAP Over Delhi Election Debacle

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticizes AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for broken promises after BJP's significant win in Delhi elections. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis brands Kejriwal an 'icon of corruption,' as voters favor BJP, reflecting faith in PM Narendra Modi. AAP trails significantly, Congress fails to secure seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:51 IST
BJP Hits Hard at AAP Over Delhi Election Debacle
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a post-election critique, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for unfulfilled promises, following the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Citing unresolved issues such as the cleanliness of the Yamuna, Pal highlighted the electorate's disenchantment with Kejriwal's administration.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, denouncing Kejriwal as an 'icon of corruption' and attributing BJP's electoral success to public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He praised the voters for exposing Kejriwal's 'politics of lies' and validating the BJP's governance.

Election results showed BJP leading significantly, securing 48 seats while AAP managed only 22. Congress failed to capture any seats for the third consecutive term. With a voter turnout of 60.54% in the February 5 polling, the results mark a significant political shift in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025