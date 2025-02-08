Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Historic Delhi Victory, Sets Sights on Punjab

Following a significant victory in Delhi, BJP leaders in Punjab aim to challenge the Aam Aadmi Party in upcoming assembly polls. They criticize the current Mann government, suggesting the need for change akin to Delhi's shift under Modi's leadership. The BJP envisions similar progress for Punjab.

  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating a massive electoral victory in Delhi, a milestone after more than two decades, and is now setting its sights on Punjab. Leaders of the BJP's Punjab unit are calling for a change, urging voters to remove what they describe as 'hypocrites' from power in the next assembly elections.

Critics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claim that the public is discontent with Bhagwant Mann's leadership. The BJP's success in Delhi, where it defeated AAP, is being touted as a new era under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, marked by growth and development.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab general secretary Subhash Sharma have asserted that Delhi's triumph is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's governance and a testament to Modi's organizational strength. They propose a similar transformation for Punjab, which they believe has been under 'deceptive political rhetoric' for years.

