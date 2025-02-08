DMK Triumphs in Erode East Bypoll, Overshadowing NTK Rival
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu claimed a decisive victory in the Erode East bypoll, defeating NTK's M K Seethalakshmi with a significant margin. This win serves as a substantial boost for the M K Stalin-led party ahead of next year's Assembly elections, underscoring voter confidence in DMK leadership.
In a significant electoral triumph, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured a resounding victory in the Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu, overshadowing its main rival, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). Candidate V C Chandhirakumar defeated NTK's M K Seethalakshmi by a margin of 91,558 votes.
This decisive win comes as a strategic boost for the ruling DMK and its leader, Chief Minister M K Stalin, ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections. The win was celebrated both locally in Erode and at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, where party workers expressed jubilation over the overwhelming voter support.
Amidst accusations from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami that the victory was merely a façade, DMK's result reflects a continuity of success in recent elections. Voter turnout was recorded at 67.97 percent, highlighting the political engagement in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
