Discord within INDI Alliance: Reality Check by Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, has openly criticized the INDI Alliance, citing its apparent lack of unity as a reason for its dismal performance in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Palaniswami's remarks come in the wake of BJP's overwhelming victory in Delhi, a win he attributes to the electorate's desire to end the AAP-led regime. He questioned the very existence of the INDI Alliance due to its lack of cohesion.

Palaniswami also cast doubts on the ruling DMK's victory in the Erode East by-election, alleging fraudulent activities. He assured that AIADMK would form a formidable alliance for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

